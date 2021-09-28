ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County authorities are helping residents keep their cars from getting stolen.
The county's Auto Theft Task Force held a free VIN-etching event Tuesday at the AAA store on Downyflake Lane in Allentown.
Drivers brought their cars around to get their vehicle identification numbers chemically etched on the windows.
The process is quick and doesn't damage the glass or ruin the car's appearance.
It's meant to help keep thieves away.
"When an auto thief would see the VIN etched onto the windows, they more than likely are going to move onto another vehicle because it's so expensive to replace those windows on a car if they would take it to the chop shop," said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central.
Replacing vehicle windows can typically cost hundreds of dollars.