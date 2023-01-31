BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem high school student will be getting an Ivy League education for free.

Freedom High senior Jerry Rivera was given a full scholarship to Princeton University Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the school.

The scholarship was done through QuestBridge.

The nonprofit gives scholarships to high-achieving high school seniors who come from low-income backgrounds.

Rivera says the application process was "nerve-wracking," and that he was actually in class when he found out he was chosen.

"I was pretty much filled with, like, a lot of disbelief and surprise, mainly because I wasn't expecting to match in the first place, but I'm still glad I did," Rivera said.

Rivera will be a first-generation college student.

He says he'll likely study electrical engineering.