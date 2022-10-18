PALMER TWP., Pa. - Freeman Jewelers, a family-owned business since 1908, has moved to a larger location at the Palmer Park Mall.

The full-service jeweler is now at the former Victoria's Secret site, just inside the mall's main entrance and near Freeman's previous Palmer Park store.

"Business has been good," owner Pete Siegfried said, explaining the move. "The mall offered the space and I thought I would be foolish to turn it down. Our sales floor (at the previous site at the mall) was big enough, but the backroom was small. My employees deserved to have more space."

Siegfried said the Palmer Park location is ideal for his business. The new store has an updated look, with some old touches.

"We kept the old display cases, they represent how long we've been around," Siegfried said. "They have a worn look from the many customers coming through over the years."

The new store also has chandeliers, just as the first store in downtown Allentown did.

"It brings back a little of that original Freeman's," he said.

The family tradition built up over 114 years continues at the new location.

"We're a full-service jeweler, we do everything," Siegfried said. "We sell engagement rings, wedding bands, everything wedding-related including gifts."

Freeman also repairs and cleans jewelry, buys jewelry, sells pearls and estate jewelry, and can provide custom work.

"We can do everything from copying your grandmother's engagement ring, if it's worn and you want the same ring, or if you have a design in mind, we can very likely do that for you," he said.

"If you can dream it, we can do it," Siegfried said.