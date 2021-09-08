FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - Wayne Davis with Twin Rivers Electric is a busy guy.
Since last week's flood hit Main Street in Freemansburg, Northampton County, he's barely seen the light of day.
"Well most of the basements in this area were completely flooded, which means their electrical panels were underwater so I changed a couple of panels across the street, I'm working on the panel here gonna go look at another panel up the road," Davis said.
PPL pulled the meters at those homes a week ago.
Borough officials say roughly a dozen or so homes are still without power. The hum of generators down the street is evidence of the predicament.
Officials say to help residents get back on their feet they're waiving some permit fees and hauling away flood debris for free.
But power loss isn't the only drama on Main Street.
Just ask Papi's Autos.
"We probably lost like I would say 10 to 15 cars," said owner Daryl Klotz.
Klotz hired extra people to clean the flood sludge off the cars, many of which still have remnants lurking in cup holders.
Klotz says this is a double whammy for his business - first came COVID, and now this. But he says instead of moving he has developed an emergency flood plan, relying on lessons learned during his Liberty football days.
"It's something where we get knocked down we get right back up so we look at it like hey if we can overcome this we can overcome anything," Klotz said.