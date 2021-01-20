FREEMANSBURG, Pa. | A garage, a Silencer Bada Boom firework and the tight confines of a Northampton County neighborhood mean criminal charges for a careless July Fourth reveler.
Freemansburg police charged Richard Moya Jr. for allegedly causing a fire at his Clearfield Street home last summer after shooting off fireworks in his backyard. Authorities filed charges against the 48-year-old in October, and he was arraigned Monday afternoon.
Borough police responded to the 100 block of Clearfield Street about 9:30 p.m. July 5 for a report of a fire. Officers said they arrived to find a garage completely engulfed in flames, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities describe the neighborhood as “tremendously congested” with the majority of homes standing within 4 feet of each other. Four area fire departments responded to the blaze.
The garage and all its contents were destroyed, and police said neighboring garages sustained damage primarily to the exterior siding, according to court records. The damage to the other properties totaled about $6,000, police said.
Several witnesses reported seeing fireworks, and one witness told police specifically that Moya was allegedly shooting off fireworks. Authorities noted that the distance between houses was “significantly less” than the 150 feet required by law to set off fireworks.
When police spoke with Moya, he allegedly admitted to accidentally causing the fire and said, “It’s my fault.” Police said he still had “numerous unused, large-size fireworks.”
A fire marshal and a police officer reportedly identified several areas in Moya’s backyard where fireworks had been ignited. Investigators found a cardboard container with several empty tubes and labeled “Silencer Bada Boom” near the garage.
A warning label on the container notes it “shoots flaming balls,” according to court records.
The fire marshal ruled out any electrical issues as the cause of the fire and found evidence suggesting the fire started on top of the roof and burned down.
Moya now faces two counts of reckless burning or exploding and risking catastrophe, all felonies. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and two summary counts each of dangerous burning and discharging fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure.
Following his arraignment, he was released from custody on $15,000 bail to await a preliminary hearing.