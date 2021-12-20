Freemansburg to drop curbside recycling pickup in favor of drop-off center open weekly
Freemansburg Borough will stop curbside recycling pickup at the end of this year and open a drop-off site for residents.
Police Chief and part-time Borough Manager Jonathan Itterly said costs and contamination prompted the change.
The issues in Freemansburg, a Northampton County borough of about 2,600 residents along the Lehigh River, reflect a national trend.
The costs of trash removal have gone up because of inflation, and the hauling industry has like others suffered personnel shortages during the pandemic. Hiring truck drivers and workers for the difficult job of picking up trash is a challenge nationally, and pickups are often delayed in some cities. Freemansburg just started a three-year deal with a new hauler, Whitetail Disposal.
Then there is the issue of junk going into recycling bins, also a national problem.
"Our hauler said residents are putting items into recycling bins that aren't recyclable," he said. Recycling requires a clean stream of waste, but some people put just about anything into the bins.
"The recycling market has shifted," Itterly said. "It used to be somewhat profitable for the hauler. Now it can cost more to dispose of recyclable material than to dispose of waste."
The borough's drop-off center will probably be at Gerald C. Yob Community Park, Itterly said. Residents will be notified about what they can bring. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
There will be attendants at the drop-off who will screen out junk, Itterly said.
The state of Pennsylvania should take a lead in setting recycling standards, Itterly said, instead of having each town develop its own plan. He also said a "bottle bill," requiring a deposit on cans or bottles at the retail point of sale, would also help.
