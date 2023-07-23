Freshpet Inc., a pet-food maker with about 600 employees in Northampton County, has named a former chief executive of Hershey Co. to its board.

David West joined the board Friday. He was chief executive of Hershey from 2007 to 2011.

"Dave is a highly regarded industry veteran" with pet-food and consumer goods experience, Freshpet Chairman Walt George said in a statement.

West replaces Charles Norris, who retired from the board. West will be up for election at the company's 2023 annual meeting.

West is a graduate of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. He also has experience at Big Heart Pet Food and Snacks, and J.M. Smucker Co.

The board now has 10 members, nine who are independent – not full-time employees – of Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet.

The company has been under pressure from JANA Investment Partners, an activist investor that owns about 9.5% of Freshpet. New York City-based JANA says the board has not served shareholders, citing a decline in the share price.

The closing price Friday was $65.30. On July 21, 2021, the price was $155.57.

Activist investors such as JANA buy stakes in companies that they consider to be undervalued, and then push for changes to boost profit and share prices. Sometimes they push for a sale of the entire company.

Freshpet has disputed JANA's claims, and contends the company is moving ahead with a plan to support growth. Freshpet recently added three executives as part of that plan.

The company makes fresh, natural dog and cat food at plants in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and Ennis, Texas.

Shares in Freshpet are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT.