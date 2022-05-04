HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Freshpet, Inc. announced its plans Wednesday to construct a new Innovation Kitchen near its existing “Freshpet Kitchens Campus” in Hanover Township in the Lehigh Valley.
The 99,000-square-foot facility is slated to open during the second half of 2023 and will house some of the company’s new manufacturing operations.
Freshpet has secured a lease with J.G. Petrucci Company, a full-service design/build specialist and developer with offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. J.G. Petrucci’s subsidiary, Iron Hill Construction Management, will construct the shell and interior fit-out for Freshpet.
“The Lehigh Valley has been a wonderful community and partner to Freshpet since Freshpet began operations in Quakertown in 2006. We moved to our current Kitchens facility here in 2013, expanded it twice and we are excited to continue that legacy by constructing our new Innovation Kitchen in the Valley,” said Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer.
“Freshpet’s commitment to constant innovation and providing our pets the highest quality fresh, nutritious, real food is unwavering. This new Innovation Kitchen is yet another step in our evolution and will focus solely on our new manufacturing technologies and product innovations to help propel our business forward and build upon the industry leadership position that we hold today.”
“This is an exciting project for our company as we accommodate an existing tenant’s growth in the Lehigh Valley and build a space that will lead to such new, innovative products for Freshpet,” says Joe Petrucci, Project Executive at J.G. Petrucci Company. “Iron Hill is moving full steam ahead and coordinating closely with the Freshpet team. We can’t wait to get this project started.”