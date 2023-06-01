Freshpet Inc., a pet food maker with operations in Northampton County, is trying to fend off an activist investor seeking four seats on the company's board of directors.

A back-and-forth war of words could lead to a battle for control of the $2.9 billion company.

JANA Partners owns 9.3% of Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet and has nominated four board candidates. Activist investors buy stakes in a company and then seek changes to improve shareholder returns, such as bigger dividends, stock buybacks, or new management, all the way up to a sale of the company.

Freshpet said earlier that JANA is trying "to force a sale of the company without consideration of all the paths to value creation."

In a May 24 letter, JANA cited a decline in the price of Freshpet shares and put the blame on its directors. On June 1, 2021, Freshpet shares opened the trading day at $176.57. On Thursday, the price before the start of regular trading was $59.76, down 66% in two years.

"We believe Freshpet's pattern of missteps stems directly from a board that has disregarded its most basic duties to shareholders," the JANA letter says. JANA's board nominees include executives with experience at Procter & Gamble, Kraft, Conagra and Nestle.

"Freshpet has consistently struggled to execute and failed to achieve its potential," the letter from New York City-based JANA says.

A day after that letter, JANA said Freshpet made board changes "to entrench Freshpet's incumbent directors and impede the free exercise" of shareholders votes at the company's July 25 annual meeting.

Those claims are "erroneous and unfounded," Freshpet said in a May 30 statement. The board changes were made in accordance with the company's policies and in the best interests of all stockholders, the company said.

"Should JANA decide to challenge these actions or otherwise continue to make ill-informed and baseless accusations, the company intends to vigorously defend itself and its record," the Freshpet letter continued.

Freshpet was founded in 2006. It makes fresh, natural pet food at plants in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and Ennis, Texas. Freshpet identifies the Hanover site as its Bethlehem operation.

JANA tries to "bridge the gap between where companies are and where they should be." The firm was founded in 2001.

"JANA invests in undervalued public companies and engages management teams and boards to unlock value for shareholders," according to the investment company's website.

Shares in Freshpet are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. At $59.76 per share Thursday morning, the company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $2.9 billion.