Freshpet Inc., a maker of pet food that has operations in Northampton County, reiterated its financial forecast for the year Wednesday and said its chief financial officer resigned.



Shares of the company fell $2.02, or 4.9%, to $38.99 at the close of trading after touching a 52-week low.



Freshpet said in a statement that CFO Heather Pomerantz quit as of Wednesday to pursue other opportunities. Her resignation "did not result from any disagreement with the Company concerning any matter relating to the Company's financial reporting, policies or practices," it said.



Freshpet has a campus on North Commerce Way in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and in May said it would build a second facility nearby.



Vice Chairman Dick Kassar, a former Freshpet CFO, will serve as interim chief financial officer. Among other personnel changes announced Wednesday, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing Steve Weise will remain with the company as a consultant through 2023. His intention to retire was announced earlier, according to the statement.



Jay Dalhgren, formerly vice president of operations at J.M. Smucker Co., is now a consultant to the company focusing on reducing manufacturing and supply-chain risks.



"The rapid growth of our business, coupled with a fluid operating environment, has created a unique set of opportunities and challenges over the past two years," Freshpet CEO Billy Cyr said in a statement.

He thanked Pomerantz for guiding the company through the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company forecast net sales for the year of about $575 million, up 35% from 2021, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about $48 million, up 12% from the previous year. Companies provide EBITDA numbers to provide a picture of how they are performing when the effects of financing, taxes and some accounting policies are excluded.



The adjusted EBITDA "is expected to skew heavily to fourth quarter" because of higher sales, prices and lower marketing spending, Freshpet said.



Capital expenditures for the year will be about $320 million, according to the company.



Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet trades on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. In the 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $159.66 and as low as $37.52.