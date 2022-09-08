Shares of Freshpet Inc., a maker of pet food, dropped to a new 52-week low Thursday, one day after announcing personnel changes and discussing its financial forecast.
Freshpet, traded as FRPT on the NASDAQ market, touched the low of $36.13 before recovering to $38.80 at the close of trading, down 19 cents. On Wednesday, shares fell 4.9% and touched 52-week low after the company posted its news release.
The shares are trading at less than a quarter of their 52-week high of $159.66. One month ago, Freshpet closed at $56.37.
Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet has a campus in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and plans to add facilities nearby.
On Wednesday, the company announced changes in personnel, including the departure of Chief Financial Officer Heidi Pomerantz. She left to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a statement, not because of disagreement over financial policies or reporting.
Vice Chairman Dick Kassar, a former Freshpet CFO, will serve as the interim financial officer. Kassar, 74, will have his salary raised to $320,000 annually, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, with a target bonus of half of that based upon the time of service.
Also Wednesday, Freshpet said it expects net sales for the year of about $575 million, up 35% from 2021, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about $48 million, up 12% year-on-year.
It also said EBITDA "is expected to skew heavily to fourth quarter" because of higher sales, prices and lower marketing spending, according to the statement. Freshpet said that description "clarifies cadence" of its second-half adjusted EBITDA.
Industry analysts follow EBITDA numbers because they exclude the effects of financing decisions, taxes and some accounting policies from earnings, in theory giving a clear picture of a company's operations.
Capital expenditures for 2022 will be about $320 million, the company said in the statement.
