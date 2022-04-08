Friday is opening day for the Fightin Phils in Baseballtown.
They will get the 2022 season started with a three-game series against the Somerset Patriots.
The players say they're excited to take the field in front of thousands of fans, and they hope things are more back to normal this year.
"I'm really excited to see what a normal season down here looks like. We've heard a lot that, just because last year, coming off a COVID season, it's not going to be normal, things are going to be a little bit different than they used to be out in Baseballtown. To interact with these fans last year was amazing, a lot of fun," said Matt Kroon, R-Phils outfielder.
The R-Phils once again have a variety of giveaways, promotions, and fireworks shows planned this season.
You can see the entire lineup online at Fightins.com.