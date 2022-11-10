EMMAUS, Pa. - It's Friday Night Football! On a Thursday. High school playoffs in the area were moved to Thursday, since the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole may likely soak us on Friday.

Parents, students and student-athletes around our area were forced to change their schedules on relatively short notice. At Emmaus High School, most were too excited about the big game to worry about that, though.

"Really excited," Trinity Cooke, a freshman at Emmaus, said.

Students and parents were leaving Emmaus High School Thursday afternoon, just to get ready to head right back for the football game.

"A lot of people come out for Friday night lights," Karen Farber, an alumna of Emmaus and mom of a freshman there now, said. "I know it's Thursday, but a lot of people come out for Friday night lights."

With Tropical Storm Nicole remnants threatening to rain on everyone's parade Friday, the best of Thursday night football won't just be on your television.

"Go Hornets!" freshman Maleya Hinds said.

The students speaking with 69 News all said the game was a big deal.

"Because it's like almost the last one," freshman Vincent Tran said. "And it's against Freedom."

"We're playing against Freedom," Cooke said. "We're going to kick them..." She stopped herself.

Emmaus visited Freedom High School for the home opener this year and won. That was a rematch of last year's District 11 championship, which Freedom won.

"I know some people on Freedom," Hinds said. "So, it's like a butt heads kind of thing."

Hinds says those Freedom students are her friends. But --

"Not tonight."

Students say the overall excitement overrules the change in schedule. None were worried about the late school night, or oversleeping Friday morning.

"No, I usually sleep late anyways," Tran said.

Tran says he'll likely stay for the whole game, but Friday night would have been better.

"I'm kind of bummed that it wasn't on Friday because I could have stayed out later," he said.

"It's not really going to affect me as much," Maleya said. "Usually we have them on Fridays, but it's not that big of a deal I don't think."

"They always have a great time," mom of student Karen Farber said. "And it's not super late, it's usually out 9:00, 9:30 that they're home."

Though the students were mostly unfazed, one parent tells 69 News this caused a conflict in his other kids' sports going on at the same time.

A tough decision to make, with so much on the line.

The winner of Thursday night's game will go to the district championship. The loser goes home.