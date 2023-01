FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A family-run business in Lehigh County is closing for good.

Friedman's Service Center, known as the oldest business in Fountain Hill, will close its garage doors for mechanic work at the end of January, and the last day to buy gas will be Feb. 25, said owner Bruce Friedman.

The garage, formerly known as Friedman's Texaco, has been in business for 87 years.

Friedman thanked his customers over the years and said he looks forward to retirement.