Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was laid to rest Friday, following a service reserved for the titans of our government.
"I'm very honored to be able to be there," said Nichola Gutgold, a professor of Communication Arts and Sciences at Penn State-Lehigh.
Gutgold is a friend of the family. She first met the Doles researching a book about Elizabeth Dole's 1996 RNC speech.
"It was a speech like no other speech I had ever seen," Gutgold said.
What was supposed to be a 10-minute interview turned into 45 minutes.
"So I was so grateful to her, and so over the years I sent her a copy of the book that resulted. Co-authored with another Penn State professor, as well as subsequent books I authored on my own that include her," Gutgold said.
"And not only did I feel like I got it right, she said quote, 'Bob Dole is going to be very pleased by this book'."
She also got to know Senator Dole.
"And they're both just very nice and gracious, fun, down to earth people," Gutgold said.
"Of course he held a pen in his hand so that people wouldn't shake his hand, and he was constantly in pain. I don't know if you've ever been in pain, but it's hard be cheerful when you're in a lot of pain and yet he was."
Dole almost died in battle during WWII, left with an injured right arm as a constant reminder.
"I think the greatest impact of both Doles has been an awareness of veterans' needs," Gutgold said.
He went from congressman, to senator, to leader, to presidential candidate.
"The certainly gave us a very genteel time in American history," Gutgold said.
"Throughout her career she would speak about being blessed with a beautiful marriage. So I think the loss is tremendous, of course," Gutgold said.
The funeral was attended by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.
"I think that it has the potential to have some healing effect on the country and certainly remind us, people on both sides of the aisle can argue and disagree but do so in a way that was constructive," Gutgold said.