UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The best friend of Ramon Ramirez who was shot and killed during a shooting spree in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Wednesday said the killer made a serious mistake.
"He did irreparable harm to all of us. To his children, his family and his friends. He made a mess," said Leandro Crisostomo, Ramirez's best friend.
Crisostomo said it's hard to make sense of what happened.
"Ramon was a friend and a brother to everyone. He was very friendly. He helped everyone. He was crazy for his children, his wife, and his mother. [He was] loved by everyone here in Allentown and in Norristown, where he was born. This is very painful for all of us," said Crisostomo.
Investigators said Ramirez, 31, was the victim of a seemingly random shooting spree that began early Wednesday morning.
Before 5 a.m. 45-year-old Za Uk Lian went on a rampage that began on Route 22 in Upper Macungie.
There, investigators said he shot at a woman's car, then came to the Wawa off Schantz Road, where he shot and killed Ramirez in the parking lot.
Police said the two didn't have any connection.
Police said Lian also shot and injured another man in a Jeep before running about a quarter mile down the road and killing himself.
The Lehigh County district attorney's office reports the weapon Lian used, a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, was purchased legally from an unidentified area business at the beginning of the year.
Investigators report Lian also applied for and was approved for a concealed carry permit from Lehigh County in March.