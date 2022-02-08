Even if you don't know Northampton Community College professor Erik Grayson, you can quickly tell which team he's rooting for this weekend.
His love for the Cincinnati Bengals started in 1989, the last time the team had a shot at winning a Super Bowl. He and his 5th grade class sent letters of encouragement to the players. They may have lost the game, but they won a life-long fan.
"A couple weeks passed after they lost and we got an envelope from Cincinnati and there were stickers in it and there was a letter in it that basically thanked us and that they were grateful that we reached out to them," Grayson said.
Fast forward more than three decades later and the Bengals are going back to Big Game. Those that know Grayson want to send him too.
A GoFundMe campaign started by his friends is circulating on social media. They're working to raise enough money to get him a ticket to Sunday's game.
"I think it couldn't happen to a more deserving person," said former student Rachel Leon.
The fundraiser has already raised nearly $5,000 and his former students are pushing to help make it happen.
"This has kind of become my Super Bowl," Leon said.
"Here you have this professor from the East Coast that talks about English, now he's gaining momentum and he's able to go or hopefully go see a game that's genuinely his dream," said former student Victoria DeBenedetto.