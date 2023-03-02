LANSFORD, Pa. – Ever since an explosive was found in a Carbon County man's suitcase at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday, there's been a debate about the Lansford man's true motives.

2:08 Former police chief, neighbor discuss man accused of trying to bring explosive onto plane at LVIA Neighbors describe him as a nice guy who would offer to help with things like changing tires. They say they were surprised to find out he is accused of trying to take an explosive device on an airplane.

An official who knows Marc Muffley from his run-ins with the law says he's never had a major offense like this in the past. Still, he says anyone is capable of anything. Those who know and love Muffley, though, say he's not capable of what the prosecution says he tried to do.

"Who knows why Marc did that? Did he intend to do it? Maybe he didn't intend to do it," said former Lansford Police Chief Jack Soberick, who knows Muffley.

It's a debate across the defense and prosecution: Did Marc Muffley mean to pack an explosive in his suitcase, or was this just a guy trying to set off a firework on the beach in Florida, where he was trying to head to, from LVIA on Monday?

If you ask friends and family, it's the latter. "He's harmless to anybody," Joe Kosalko said. "He's really not a bad guy, and they're definitely blowing this way out of proportion."

Kosalko says he's a lifelong friend of Muffley's, though he's lost touch in recent years.

A relative previously told us Muffley's just not smart enough to build a bomb. Kosalko agrees.

"He's not," he said. "He's just — he's Marc. He's, he's not too bright."

2:18 Judge denies bail for man accused of trying to bring explosive on plane at LVIA The Carbon County man has been all over the national and world news following his arrest Monday night and the shocking details about what the TSA says it found in his baggage.

In Muffley's court hearing, his defense told the judge he did know the commercial-grade firework was in his suitcase, Kosalko thinks he just forgot it was already packed in the suitcase from many other moves.

"He's not good under pressure," Kosalko said. "So he'll say whatever they want to hear."

Muffley has had some run-ins with the law. He's pleaded guilty to drug charges, retail theft, as well as speeding and harassment charges.

"Always low-level offenses, kind of the local pain-in-the-butt, once-in-a-while-type incident," Soberick said.

The Former Lansford police chief says it's low-level offenses like these that got him acquainted with Muffley over time.

"Certainly nothing of horrendous, egregious, outstanding incident that I would say, 'Oh, this is somebody that would take a device on a plane,'" Soberick said.

Still, Soberick's not putting anything past anyone.

"Anybody's capable of doing anything," he said. "What we're trying to do now is look back and maybe ascribe some logical thought to something that maybe wasn't being done under a logical thought progression."