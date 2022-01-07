ALBURTIS, Pa. - After 42 years in law enforcement, Alburtis Police Chief Robert Palmer is saying goodbye.
Friends and family surprised Palmer on Friday with gifts, balloons, and a champagne toast, a celebration they say was well earned.
Palmer's days with police work date back to 1980, when he started with the Allentown Police Department. Palmer says he worked his way up from the streets to the detective bureau over the course of 25 years.
His career path then led him to the Alburtis Police Department, where he worked for the past 16 years.
"The town itself is phenomenal, we had very, very little crime. The people are great, when you drive around on patrol they wave to you. It's just a great place to work, the people are great," Palmer said.
While crime is typically low within the town, Palmer says a double murder in 2011 really shook the small, tight-knit town.
"They were just local residents. Everybody knows everybody. When that happened, that was a shock to everybody," Palmer said.
It was hard moments like that and working with the community that made Palmer the driving force behind Alburtis Police operations.
And as he enters into retirement, Palmer says he's ready for the time off with family.
"I'm gonna travel, I wanna travel. I'm gonna relax, get some part time work to keep me busy," Palmer said. "Whatever happens, happens."