WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We're hearing from the family and friends of a woman gunned down in a public park in Lehigh County.

We met Patricia White's family and friends outside the Dunkin' on MacArthur Blvd., where she worked. A small memorial was already set up there to remember her.

"He's killed her. He's killed her," said White's friend Amani Abuayyash through tears.

It's a crime White's friends and family say destroyed the life of a wonderful person and mother of four.

"She doesn't deserve this. She doesn't deserve this end at all," said White's friend Fadia Samaan. "She was nice to everybody, she was, you know, she used to help everybody, whoever's in need."

The shooting was called in just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Catasauqua Playground in Whitehall Township. Police said they found White and a man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The man is expected to survive.

White's family and friends said White's ex-husband, Rami Abouloh, was stalking her and followed her to the park to commit the crime.

"In the bathroom, in the bedroom, in the kitchen, everywhere, everywhere he followed her," said Abuayyash.

Samaan said Abouloh was driven crazy by jealousy.

"He was jealous of everybody. Whoever says hello to her, it means she slept with them. He has a problem," said Samaan.

Police said Abouloh admitted to killing White in a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. When police arrested him, Abouloh told them White was his wife and that she had been cheating on him. The two were apparently still living together, because Abouloh was taking care of their four children while White was at work.

"We were all surprised that she accepted to have him back at home. We always told her that he's dangerous, you should do something and don't let him get back to you again," said Samaan.

Abuayyash also accused Abouloh of being abusive.

"He hit her a lot, and he's told her every day I want to kill you someday," said Abuayyash.

Abouloh is now facing charges of homicide and aggravated assault. White's friends and family said they want justice.

"Just remember this woman has four kids without a father, who is a murderer. He will die in jail hopefully," said Samaan.

White's family and friends said they are working on raising money to care for White's four children, who are now staying with their grandmother. They are also in the process of planning a memorial service in her honor.