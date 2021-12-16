Among the five people who died in two car crashes on Interstate 78 in Berks County, one was a 20-year-old Penn State student from South Whitehall Township who was heading home for the holidays.
Just shy of his 21st birthday, August Schwartz — known to his family and friends as "Gus" — died after a driver in an empty school bus slammed into the back of his SUV Tuesday night.
"In the article I saw originally, I didn't see his name, but knowing what I knew, I knew it had to be him, said longtime friend and teammate Jason Dratch. "It's just like, you see news stories all the time, and you just never expect yourself to be actually in that situation."
News of the horrific accident spread throughout Schwartz's friend groups and the Penn State University community.
"Even though we had a tight friend group, he just made an impact on so many people's lives that I knew that this wasn't going to be just like a small thing," Dratch said.
As an avid hockey player, Schwartz met many of his friends on the ice. They plan to honor him through future tournaments and fundraisers.
"He was probably one of the most, I'd say, crucial teammates to a team I ever had, just because he was such a good leader," said teammate and friend Luis Rivera. "He was able to get all the boys to play their hardest."
Schwartz was only an hour away from home when he died, but his family and friends say they are proud of who he was and his accomplishments.
"He was the smartest person I knew, for sure, and he was just a great friend to be around and every time we hung out together you had a great time no matter what," said his roommate Colin Eagan.