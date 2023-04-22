It could be called a frightening case of deja vu.

Authorities said the same 16-year-old male driver from Easton led police on a pair of pursuits in stolen cars in as many days. The fleeing vehicle crashed during both pursuits. In the second incident, a car jacking, an 8-year-old inside the vehicle escaped moments before it was stolen.

The first incident began in Easton Friday afternoon.

The pursuit first involved Easton Police, then State Troopers from the Lehighton and Stroudsburg barracks assisted.

It finally came to an end at a gas station on Route 115 in Ross Township, Monroe County. The car had damage to the front end.

A 69 News freelance photojournalist captured on camera the end of that first pursuit.

A State Trooper is seen pulling a gun while yelling for the driver to "get out of the car" and "don't move."

State Police said the teen is facing charges for receiving stolen property, suspected DUI and marijuana possession for the Friday incident. He was later released in Monroe County.

Then on Saturday, the same 16-year-old allegedly carried out a car jacking in Palmer Township, Northampton County and took off onto Route 248.

The district attorney said the teen stole a car left running in the parking lot of the Husky Food Mart on Corriere Road. Investigators said a woman went inside the store while her 8-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car.

The suspect jumped into the car and and started to reverse out of the parking lot. The girl's mother ran up to the car and grabbed onto the driver-side door. The child was able to jump out of the moving vehicle on her own.

The child was not hurt, but the mother sustained minor injuries.

Police located the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Route 248 and Hollo Road. During the pursuit, an officer's vehicle was struck. The officer was not hurt.

The fleeing vehicle crashed and turned onto its side on Route 248 in Upper Nazareth Township near Michael's School Road.

He was taken into custody after the crash.

The teen is facing a slew of charges for the second incident, including robbery, receiving stolen property, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and other offenses.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updated information on the investigation.