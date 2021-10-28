With rain in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening, some are rethinking Halloween plans. Many townships and boroughs scheduled trick-or-treat night for the Friday before Halloween, but are now postponing because of the forecast. Here's a look.
For a full event schedule, visit our Halloween Happenings calendar.
Allentown
Trick-or-treat night was postponed to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bethlehem
Trick-or-treat night was rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bethlehem Township
Trick-or-treat night was postponed to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Emmaus
Trick-or-Treat night was rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Hanover Township, Northampton County
Trick-or-treat night was moved to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
North Whitehall Township
Trick-or-treat night was moved to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
NOT postponing
Salisbury Township
Township police said trick-or-treat night is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. rain or shine, and will not be postponed.