Rainy Halloween forecast graphic

With rain in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening, some are rethinking Halloween plans. Many townships and boroughs scheduled trick-or-treat night for the Friday before Halloween, but are now postponing because of the forecast. Here's a look.

For a full event schedule, visit our Halloween Happenings calendar.

Allentown

Trick-or-treat night was postponed to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bethlehem

Trick-or-treat night was rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bethlehem Township

Trick-or-treat night was postponed to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Emmaus

Trick-or-Treat night was rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hanover Township, Northampton County

Trick-or-treat night was moved to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

North Whitehall Township

Trick-or-treat night was moved to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

NOT postponing

Salisbury Township

Township police said trick-or-treat night is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. rain or shine, and will not be postponed.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.