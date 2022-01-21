LYNN TWP., Pa. - While the cold may keep many people inside, others say it's the perfect time to get outdoors.
On days like these ice fishing lures the hearty to Leaser Lake in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. It's where the ice is half a foot thick.
"It's about 30 feet deep," said Donna Hoepfl.
"A lot of people get cabin fever this time of year, we don't," her husband Carl said.
For this pair there is no clearer spot to fish than on a frozen lake.
"Why did you throw that one back?"
"It was too small, no reason to keep it," Carl said of the little bluegill.
Each winter the Souderton, Montgomery County retirees retreat up to Lehigh County's Leaser Lake to happily hunch in the cold.
"Usually there is not a lot of people out here and I get to spend time with my husband," Donna said.
While Donna relies on radar, Carl hopes each new hole dug is fresh hope for dinner.
"Do you and your wife get in competition of who can catch the most?" I asked him.
"I don't but she does," he laughed.
Across the lake the sound of bluegrass filled the ice-cold air.
Sam and Rocco Martucci and Josh Velez, of Schnecksville, use a different approach. With a little country, a covered cabin, and a continuing watch on their lines, called tip ups, the trio feel right at home.
"The fish you want to catch eats the minnow on your line and it shoots this flag up. Then you sprint," Sam said.
"Why?"
"Because I want to beat my buddies to the flag," he laughed.
With the deep freeze comes the lure from the lake.
"What is the prized fish?" I asked.
"A tiger muskie. They are healthy and are eating now, this is their time," Sam said, hoping one will make a nice dinner for them.
Anglers are allowed to keep 20 fish 20 inches or over.