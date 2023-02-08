ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Back in 2012, Sabrina Joseph was a sophomore at Dieruff High School in Allentown. She was performing in the ensemble in the school's production of Hairspray.

Fastforward a decade: Joseph's doing Hairspray once again, but this time on the national stage.

"Sabrina Joseph came to us as a freshman, she was super talented already, but beyond that, she was just a great person. And still is," Assistant Principal Sarah Pastelyak said.

Back when Joseph was singing and dancing at Dieruff, Pastelyak was directing those musicals.

"We want to see them make their passion their profession," Pastelyak said. "And it's just such a rewarding thing to see that."

Joseph joined a Zoom with students from Dieruff as well as other participating high schools on Wednesday afternoon.

"What else is something that I learned in high school?" Joseph said during the live Q&A session. "Whatever you're doing on stage, regardless of how big or small of a role you think you have, it ultimately makes a huge difference."

The Zoom was hosted by the Freddy Awards. It's like the Tony Awards®, but for high schools from the Lehigh Valley area.

"It's kind of like one of my biggest dreams ever," Dieruff sophomore Faith Gross said about performing beyond her high school career.

Gross dreams of parlaying her high school musical talents into a profession, just like Joseph did.

"Usually, you hear of actors and they're like, 'Oh, I'm from New York. I'm from this place. I'm from here,'" Gross said. "But you don't really hear Allentown. That's important to me because I'm from Allentown as well. And I like to see people growing their careers from here in the field of acting, singing."

You can see Sabrina Joseph in Hairspray when her tour lands in Easton, at the State Theatre on Feb. 18.