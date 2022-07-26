EASTON, Pa. - You may have noticed a new restaurant on the 1200 block of Northampton Street in Easton. What you didn't know is, it's a story of redemption.

Leslie Smith has come a long way since getting out of prison in 2014.

"When I first came out from prison the only real jobs I could get was working inside a restaurant," Smith said.

After years of hard work at restaurants across the region, he now owns one - Big Papa's.

"I sold a lot of my equipment, all my stuff and I invested it right into this business."

He renovated the space himself and totally reworked the menu. The food is Modern American - with spins on dinner classics.

"We don't mess around with the portions. We can't be called big pap's and have these little portions," Smith said. "One of my favorite things on the menu is the pancake tower. It's a three stack of pancakes and on it we have a strawberry cream cheese we make in house and then we have a fresh strawberry glaze."

Fully rehabilitated from drug addiction, he's now married with 4 kids - the last born just 4 weeks ago: "The plate is full. It's like a big papa feast that's how full it is."

While that may seem like a lot for anyone, he's got even more plans.

He's also working on a food truck with smoker, and that's not all.

"I'd like to get into opening rehabs and halfway houses for people to - you know - show them there's opportunity," Smith said.

"I give that to god, I'm a firm believer in Jesus. When I was away, I studied the bible. I did a lot of bible studies trying to learn and see how I'm supposed to live my life and since I've been home, I've been doing just that as well."