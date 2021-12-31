ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley is not kissing the year goodbye without some celebrating.
Some attended the Just Born Peep Drop at the SteelStacks.
"We drop the giant Peep Chick at 5:30 p.m., so it's nice and dark, we drop it, great fireworks after," said Courtney Angle, Corporate Affairs Specialist at Just Born.
Some checked out a Crayola crafts and Countdown event in Easton.
"This is a tradition every year, we have Jazberry Jam on New Year's Eve and it's kind of the end of our holiday season," said Jennifer Murray, Marketing and Sales Manager at Crayola.
There was something for everyone to celebrate New Year's Eve in the Valley.
Last year so many events were cancelled or held virtually, so this year getting to ring in 2022 together in-person, made it all the more special.