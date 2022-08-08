HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A heat advisory Monday meant free and reduced admissions to the pools in Allentown. Meanwhile, another nearby pool had to close due to staffing issues.

After closing early on Friday, and then remaining closed all weekend, gates to the Hellertown Pool remained locked Monday for a third day in a row. Officials tell 69 News despite expensive recruitment efforts, the borough has had a major lifeguard shortage this season.

Decked out in swimsuits, floaties all blown up, Lydia Lesser's family came to the pool early Monday evening, just to pack it all back in.

"We were coming for a swim because it's a heat wave," Lesser said.

"We got here and there was nobody in the pool and no lifeguards," Lesser's 12-year-old daughter, Skyla, said.

"I was so excited about swimming with my cousins," Lesser's niece, Laila Neal, 8, said.

Hellertown Borough Manager Cathy Hartranft says many lifeguards are calling out, and it's a "fair assumption" it's due to burnout. The borough hired all 10 people who applied for the job, but normally they staff at least double that, at between 20-23 lifeguards.

On top of that, Hartranft says another worker has COVID and will be out for seven days.

All this, despite the borough beginning to recruit lifeguards back in February, with incentives like footing the bill for certifications, an hourly pay raise of $1-1.25 for returning lifeguards, and a $500 end-of-season bonus.

Lesser's nephew is a lifeguard at the Hellertown Pool.

"This year, he said they have been having shortages all season. Every day he works, I think they try to get breaks but they don't get many breaks," Lesser said.

Hartranft says the borough is just as disappointed as the patrons.

"Our pool is a beautiful resource and it's there to enjoy," Hartranft said. "We are very frustrated with the closures also."

Hartranft expects the pool to be open again by Tuesday. Meanwhile the mayor says they'll be discussing the "positive changes" needed at the next council meeting.

It was a different situation over at the City of Allentown. Genesis Ortega with the mayor's office tells 69 News the city has had no problem with staffing issues. The city is offering free and reduced admissions during each heat advisory, including Monday and Tuesday this week.

And in Palmer Township, the local fire department traded its typical burning Monday night training session with a special pump operation.

"And what that means is our apparatus is hooked up to a hydrant," Dep. Fire Chief Jim Alercia, with the Palmer Township Municipal Fire Dept., said. "And we thought with the high temperatures, this would be a perfect opportunity to get the kids and the community out."

And the kids and the community were happy to get soaked in the heat.

"This is awesome," Vincent Conte, 11, from Palmer Township, said, "and just a quick word to all the firefighters, thank you a lot."