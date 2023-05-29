EASTON, Pa. - All Memorial Day, people respected and remembered the soldiers who died in service to the nation.

From Bucks to Northampton and Lehigh counties: Many services, parades and events honored men and women's contributions.

"There's four or five guys from Phillipsburg, who I went to school with: Bart Rowe, Bobby Barcantoni," said Easton Memorial Day Ceremonies President Tom Hess. "You think about them a lot."

In places across the Lehigh Valley, gun salutes and "Taps" could be heard.

"It has a very big meaning, especially with family and knowing that people fought for our country," said Kayla Counterman of Easton.

In Bethlehem, a veteran recited the names of those killed in action during the Vietnam War; another shared photos of the fallen.

In Doylestown, Bucks County, what's billed as the country's oldest parade began at 10 a.m.

A flag was raised at War Memorial Field, and a wreath-laying service commemorated the end of the 150-year-old parade.

In Summit Hill, Carbon County, organizers say the traditional Memorial Day service had an unusual element this year. They dedicated a portion to a living World War II veteran. That's 101-year-old Cornelius "Cornie" McHugh.

"No one in the world was honored like this. I feel so proud," McHugh told 69 News.

In Slatington, Lehigh County, an event brought dozens of people to Union Cemetery, where military members are buried.

Veterans performed a gun salute and played "Taps." Some hoped the unity witnessed and felt by many on Memorial Day can spill into the tomorrows to come.

"At least for today," said Clarence Odenheimer, who attended Easton's event. "I don't know how long it will last, but I hope it brings some unity to a very divided country at this time."

At Upper Saucon Park, others used the day to teach younger generations about its true meaning.

"It's just important that we teach our children what Memorial Day is," said Kimberly Chaput, who attended the township's 9th Memorial Day remembrance event. "It's not just about burgers and hot dogs. It's great, but it's remembering the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice."