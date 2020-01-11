TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy, and balmy with a period of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm, mainly late. Low: 60
SUNDAY: A shower or t-storm early, mainly east; otherwise, windy and still warm as skies turn out mostly sunny; highs occur in the morning. High: 64
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 32
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
Mother nature currently has the region under a spring grip as the weather we are now experiencing is more like April or May as opposed to January. Outside of a stray sprinkle Saturday, it was a dry day, although skies were mostly cloudy. Those clouds however didn't stop temperatures from taking off as a stiff southerly breeze (gusts of 20-30 miles-per-hour) ahead of a storm system across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley ushered in an abnormally warm air mass. Highs Saturday reached record levels in several spots with Allentown reaching 68 degrees beating the previous record high of 66 degrees set back in 1975, Reading reaching 65 degrees beating the previous record high of 63 degrees set back in 1924, Mount Pocono reaching 58 degrees beating the previous record high of 57 degrees set back in 1975, Philly reaching 67 degrees beating the previous record high of 66 degrees set back in 1975, and Trenton reaching 67 degrees beating the previous record high of 65 degrees set back in 1975. We'll likely get very close to record highs again on Sunday. As you might imagine however, when it's this warm in the middle of winter, there must be some sort of active storm system eventually coming, and that will be the case late tonight while many are fast asleep with the arrival of some rain and a few rumbles of thunder. By sunrise Sunday, much of this activity will already be gone and skies will turn quite sunny for much of the rest of the day. The new week is a bit cooler, but still mild for this time of year, as highs climb well into the 40s and 50s through Thursday. There are just small chances for some showers through this period. Following a rain or snow shower Thursday is more seasonable air Friday with highs in the mid 30s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Our best chance for rain throughout the entire weekend comes later tonight. Some scattered light showers will initially start to break out tonight, but as we get into the wee hours of Sunday morning, a line of heavier showers should move through as a cold front finally marches east in our direction. Some strong winds may accompany these heavier showers later, with the chance of a rare January rumble of thunder or two that may wake you up towards Sunday morning. A wind advisory is in effect for most of the area from late tonight through midday Sunday with the potential for wind gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour. Rainfall totals look to be less than 0.50" in most locations, but there could be some isolated higher amounts if a t-storm occurs. Lows tonight will be abnormally warm, likely not getting any lower than 60 degrees in most locations.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
After a few lingering morning showers and an isolated t-storm (mainly near and east of Interstate 95) depart early in the day, clouds give way to plenty of sunshine for most of Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 60s probably happens early in the day as temperatures look to fall back to the mid 50s by midday, and eventually the upper 40s by late in the day, behind the aforementioned cold front. "Falling back" into the 50s and upper 40s however is still quite mild for this time of year, as there’s no cold air behind this particular cold front. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night as winds gradually subside. Cooler air will continue building in behind the aforementioned cold front, and that will drop low temperatures back to around freezing by sunrise Monday. This is still above normal for this time of the year, but it will certainly be noticeably cooler considering we were just well into the 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While not as warm as the weekend, the new work and school week begins mild with highs around 50 degrees accompanied by a mix of sunshine and high clouds on Monday. On Tuesday, a disturbance passes by to our south and brings more clouds and perhaps a few late day showers with it, but nothing more than that. Temperatures fall a few degrees short of 50 degrees, but even the upper 40s are still about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
LATE NEXT WEEK
A front swinging through Wednesday night may bring a few showers, followed by a rain or snow shower chance on Thursday, as some gusty winds start to usher back in a colder air mass. High temperatures drop to the the mid 40s on Thursday, and ease back to the more seasonable mid 30s on Friday. A brisk, northwest wind then makes those temperatures feel even more winter-like, a reminder that it's still January after all! This cold will set the stage for the possibility of a winter storm that could have greater impacts on the area to start next weekend, but that's still quite a few days down the road, and a lot can change between now and then. Stay tuned!