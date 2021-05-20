EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block Lehigh Cement Company LLC’s $151 million acquisition of rival Pennsylvania-based cement producer Keystone Cement Company, according to a news release from the FTC.
The FTC says the deal would harm regional competition in the market for the key ingredient used to make concrete.
The Commission vote to issue the administrative complaint and to authorize staff to seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction was 4-0. The administrative trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 2, 2021.
Lehigh owns and operates multiple facilities that sell cement in direct competition with Keystone, including two cement plants located within 40 miles of Keystone’s plant in Bath, Pennsylvania, according to the FTC.
The FTC says the acquisition would harm competition in the market for gray portland cement in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, reducing the number of significant competitors from four to three. Lehigh is the leading cement supplier in the market, and the combined firm would control more than 50 percent of cement sales, with two other competitors accounting for most of the other sales, according to the FTC news release.
The acquisition would significantly reduce competition for cement customers, according to the complaint, as the combined firm would be able to unilaterally raise prices or reduce output and quality.
By removing Keystone as a competitor, the acquisition would also make anticompetitive coordination among the remaining cement suppliers more likely, according to the complaint.
The complaint also names Lehigh Hanson, Inc., a subsidiary of Germany-based HeidelbergCement AG, and Giant Cement Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of Mexico-based Elementia S.A.B. de C.V.