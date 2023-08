BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A closed portion of a busy road in Bethlehem created traffic problems Tuesday.

Crews responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a fuel spill on Stefko Boulevard between East Broad Street and Pembroke Road.

Both the northbound and southbound sides were closed for hours while crews cleaned up the mess.

It's not clear what caused the spill.

The road has since reopened.