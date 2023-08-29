Fulton Bank has filed an application to open a branch at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.



The Lancaster-based bank has filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to open a branch at 3060 Center Valley Parkway in the Promenade, an open-air shopping center. The OCC is a federal agency that regulates national banks and accepts public comments on branch openings and closings.



The Promenade is in Upper Saucon Township, near Route 378 and Route 309. It has a movie theater, restaurants, and an ice creamery, and Banana Republic, L.L. Bean, Fresh Market, Kay Jewelers, and other stores.



69 News has contacted Fulton Financial Corp., the parent company of the bank, for comment.



Fulton Bank operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, and has more than 3,300 employees. It has about $27 billion in assets.



In December, Fulton Financial said it would buy back as much as $100 million of its common stock in 2023. Buybacks create demand for stock and can boost earnings per share by reducing the number of shares outstanding.



Shares in Fulton Financial are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FULT. At 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, the share price was $13.40.



In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $18.91 and as low as $9.64. The bank has a market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) of $2.2 billion.