Fulton Financial Corp. has transferred customers of the former Prudential Bancorp into Fulton Bank's systems, completing the merger process that started eight months ago.



Fulton Financial, a Lancaster-based bank with branches in the Lehigh Valley, announced March 2 that it would acquire Prudential to expand into the Philadelphia market. The cash-and-stock deal was valued at $142.1 million when announced. The financial acquisition of Prudential was completed within four months.



"We welcome Prudential Bank customers to Fulton Bank. You now have access to our full suite of products, services, digital platforms and financial centers throughout the mid-Atlantic region," Curtis J. Myers, Fulton Bank's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.



Fulton Financial is the holding company for Fulton Bank. The company has assets of about $26 billion.



Fulton Financial is traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FULT. The share price at 3:11 p.m. was $18.33.



In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $19.17 and as low as $13.72.