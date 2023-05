Lehigh Valley Space Fest has a whole day and night lined up with fun activities.

It'll start at Paxinosa Elementary school at 11 a.m. with opening remarks from Mayor Sal Panto.

The rest of the day's activities include, space book reading, a moon bounce, fun arts and crafts, and music performances.

Later, you can head over to the Nurture Nature Center for presentations and hands-on activities.

That starts at 1 p.m. and goes to 10 p.m., ending with a a star gazing party at Scott Park.