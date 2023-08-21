BANGOR, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley farm is getting major attention thanks to some creative artwork.

Murals can be seen at various places at Ettinger Farm, out on Richmond Road in Bangor.

Owner Shirley Ettinger says she got tired of her plain-looking silo, so she enlisted the help of artist Sarah Lanier.

Lanier painted a giant mural of a cow and sunflowers on the silo, and Ettinger loved it so much, she asked the artist to add more color to other structures around the farm, including paintings of deer and balloons.

"So, it's nice to come out and sit on the back porch and look at that and look at the paintings. So, it's very comforting," Ettinger said.

She says the whole process for all the murals started four years ago.