Dave Fry is a well-known folk artist in the Lehigh Valley.
He's been performing locally for decades, but lately gigs have been few and far between. Over the summer, though, he received a call for a unique opportunity to perform.
"It was kind of out of the blue, in fact any gig, is out of the blue these days," Fry said.
It was a call from a hospice worker at Lehigh Valley Health Network, asking if Fry would be interested in putting on a show for a husband and wife in Barto. Fry jumped at the opportunity.
Terry Hewitt has been battling MS and cancer and has been in hospice care for about a year. He has always enjoyed folk music, particularly, that of John Prine. On an afternoon in July, Terry and his wife visited a pavilion at a park near their home for the private concert.
Pam said that special moment had a lasting impact on Terry.
"It was a low time for him, since then he's been doing so much better," said Pam Hewitt, Terry's wife.
"To be singled out and have someone do that for you it's really good. Really neat," said Terry Hewitt.
Fry said the experience was powerful and emotional.
"There were chuckles and there were tears. That's what music is supposed to induce," Fry said. "The interplay between Terry and Pam was remarkable. I saw that I said 'wow. This is special. This is what it's supposed to be.'"
Pam said she was overwhelmed with emotion seeing her husband so happy that day.
"It's emotional to think that someone...groups of people would reach out and do something for someone they don't even know, someone that's having a rough time," Pam said.
Part of the beauty of that afternoon lies in the fact that the concert was paid for and sponsored by a fund established by Barry and Carol Halper-they've never met the Hewitts.
The Halpers are the heart and soul behind "The Lauren Pearl Halper Hospice Fund: Bringing Everyday Joys."
"She would love to know in her name people are having these moments," Carol said.
Lauren was their daughter. She died at age 31, following a several-year battle with brain cancer. While Lauren was in hospice care, workers arranged manicures for Carol, Lauren, and Lauren's daughter.
"Girls giggling, and picking colors....for that moment, it was like normal," Carol said.
The fund sponsors moments just like that.
For example, it's paid for gift cards for a family to have a meal together at their favorite restaurant. A mom was given tickets to Dorney Park to spend the day with her children. It paid for a cake, and some other small items, so a couple could have a small wedding.
One woman just asked for a donut and cup of coffee each morning.
"I mean donuts, but that gave that person joy," Carol said.
That story of coffee and donuts touched 73-year-old Susan Johnson deeply.
"For some reason, it just hit me. That's all she wanted? And that made her life different," Johnson said.
For Johnson, making a difference makes her life different.
So when hospice asked how the fund could help her, Johnson asked how she could help the fund.
"What Susan's doing is just tremendous. We are just so grateful," said Barry Halper.
"I thought something has to be done, people have to be told about this and I just, as you see I talk a lot," Johnson said with a smile.
So, Johnson is taking that gift of gab and writing letters, and doing television interviews to help the fund raise more money.
"These wonderful people have allowed me to spread their message about their daughter's fund. And so, I am getting something from the fund. I am getting something," she said.
So in the end, Johnson got exactly what the fund looks to sponsor: a simple moment of joy.
Do donate, checks can be mailed to:
LVHN
OFFICE OF PHILANTHROPY
PO BOX 1883
ALLENTOWN PA 18105-9988
Make checks payable to LVHN Hospice, but in the memo specifically state Lauren P Halper Fund.
You can also donate online: just make sure to specify money is for the Halper Fund.