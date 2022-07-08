STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - "In Pennsylvania you're seeing more bridge and roadway improvements than you would in the past," said Larry Shifflet, Deputy Secretary for Planning for PennDOT.
Some of those improvements are coming to Northampton and Monroe counties, something drivers have been waiting for.
And thanks to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, "multiple projects are moving faster than planned," said PennDOT District 5 Executive Mike Rebert.
So by late 2023, PennDOT says Route 33 drivers can expect resurfacing and construction improvements between the Northampton County line and Lower Cherry Valley Road in Monroe County.
On top of that, the Route 33 bridges over Bushkill Creek in Palmer Township are expected to be replaced sometime in 2025.
Funding from the law will cover a large chunk of those project costs.
"We're very thankful for the BIL funding from the government that allows us to move these projects along quickly," Rebert said. "Everything happens a little bit quicker."
The law will also support funds to rehabilitate the Lower Swiftwater Road Bridge in Paradise Township, Monroe County.
"It's a relatively smaller project but it does have a big impact to the 300 motorists who use it each day," Rebert said.
That project is expected to be done sometime next year.
"We're very thankful for the impact it's going to have on our region," Rebert said.