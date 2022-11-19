ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown.

The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years.

The proposed project will more than double the department's patient capacity and increase access to critical care services for the city's most vulnerable residents.

A surgical inpatient suite will also be constructed to support the new emergency department.