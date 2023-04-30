CHERRYVILLE, Pa. - At the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company, lines wrapped around tables with raffle prizes. In the kitchen, spaghetti meals continued pouring out. All to support the children of Jason Izon and Samantha Loch. The couple died in an East Allen Township motorcycle crash in early April.

"They were both very caring, very loving and very supportive no matter what," said Matt Parenti, brother of Jason Izon.

The couple leaves behind two sons, six and ten years old. Proceeds from the fundraiser are supporting them. More than 750 people attended.

"It's incredible. I'm so glad, all the love and support, all the donations, you know everything for the kids," said Parenti.

Jason's stepmother, Kathleen Izon said the married couple lived in Lehigh Township.

"They were a great family. They did a lot of family things with Matt's family," said Kathleen Izon.

Support also continues to mount on a GoFundMe page that's surpassed its $10,000 goal. Around $28,000 has been raised.

"It's been amazing and it's really heartwarming and I want to thank everybody for the family for all the support that they have sent for those two little boys, they're going to need it," said Kathleen Izon.