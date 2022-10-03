BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Contributions from the Lehigh Valley continue pouring in as war wages on in Ukraine.

Dozens of people came together for a fundraising festival at a home in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County on Sunday.

There was Ukrainian food, flags and music, as well as raffles and several speakers.

State Sen. Lisa Boscola, state Rep. Robert Freeman and U.S. Rep. Susan Wild were all at the event.

Marta Fedoriw is the public relations chair for the Ukrainian National Women's League of America. She said she feels like they are soldiers.

"That's all we do is work, work, work to continue the support for Ukraine and we are so grateful to the American people because when they hear about it, they understand and they are for Ukraine," said Fedoriw.

She said it is just another fundraiser that Ukranian-Americans in the Lehigh Valley are holding.

"We are constantly advocating for Ukraine to get support to continue to support Ukraine. We have huge support now, but we need to continue," said Fedoriw.

Donations can be made on the Ukrainian National Women's League of America website.