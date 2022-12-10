Funeral services have been set for the two Lehigh County firefighters who died while battling a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County.

The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli has announced arrangements for fallen firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber.

The two were killed in a fire that is being investigated as suspicious. A third person was found dead outside the home. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire. The coroner says Paris and Gruber died from asphyxia and thermal injuries due to the fire.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Northwestern Lehigh Middle School, 6636 Northwest Rd., New Tripoli.

A private viewing will be held for all Lehigh County Public Service members and fellow Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescues Services members separately.

Paris, 36, joined the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli in 2010. He rose to the rank of Assistant Chiefwhile serving on the Board of Directors.

"He handled all the fire reports and was an avid mentor to new and upcoming volunteer members." the fire company said in a news release. "Zachary was a devoted father to his two daughters, who enjoyed farming, spending his free time on his motorcycle, and loved the outdoors. He was also a career firefighter with The Division of Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services in Frederick, MD."

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, sister, and parents.

Gruber, 59, joined the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli in 2020.

"He became an immediate asset to the organization," the fire company said in a news release. "He also served as a director on the Board of Directors and was an inspiration to everyone he came in contact with. He worked at Northampton Community College for 22 years, the last 15 in the Department of Public Safety. Marvin adored spending time with his family."

He is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren.

“There are never the right words when a community suffers such a profound loss”, said Fire Chief Gary Kuntz. “Our number one priority is the families of both fallen heroes. What this town has lost is vast, but what their families have lost is immeasurable.It is our duty to ensure their needs are met, today, tomorrow, and everyday after that, and we are committed to do so."

For those wishing to help the families, a direct donation can be made to The New Tripoli Bank in the name of “The Fallen Heroes of NewTripoli” or through a donation site that can be found here: Fallen Firefighters of New Tripoli.

The public is also invited to view a live-stream of the services throughout other areas within the Northwestern Lehigh Middle and High School. Parking will be limited.

Some of the viewing areas will be outdoors. Attendees are encouraged to carpool, dress appropriately, and come prepared.

For those who cannot attend, the service will be live streamed through an established website link that will be provided at a later date.