WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - After it was announced that an ice-skating rink in Whitehall Township would be closing its doors, local hockey organizations are speaking up about how the decision will directly affect their teams.
Whitehall Township will be saying goodbye to the Rink at Lehigh Valley that has been in the community for nearly 30 years. General Manager Joe Pennisi now has to figure out where everyone will go.
“There will be some teams that get picked up, there will be some kids that will find homes, which is amazing but there will be some teams that are going to be on a life line,” said Pennisi.
The head coach of a hockey team for people with special needs says the new owners' decision to close the rink is going to make it harder to maintain a weekly schedule with his players at another facility.
“The staff and the Rink at Lehigh Valley in Whitehall has accommodated us with that Sunday afternoon slot, so definitely one of our biggest concerns is not only if we can get ice, but can we get it in a way that it serves the 31 families that we have,” said Special Hockey of the Lehigh Valley President Joe Guellnitz.
The president of the Parkland Ice Hockey Club said in a statement:
"The Rink at Lehigh Valley was the main facility the Lehigh Valley Scholastic Hockey League used and without it, it will be difficult to find the available ice slots to continue this league.”
And as far as what will happen to the location after closing, Pennisi says he hasn’t been notified about any plans at this point.
“There's only so many sheets, there's a lot of grass to come by out there that people can play with, there's a lot of basketball courts that people can play with, there's not a lot of ice rinks,” said Pennisi.
We reached out to the new owners but they did not return our requests for comment.