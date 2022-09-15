ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The rookies are returning to the PPL Center. This weekend the future stars of the Philadelphia Flyers will be taking the ice in Allentown.

The seats are empty now, but Friday is game day for the Philadelphia Flyers, who will be returning to center city Allentown to play their eighth season of rookie games at the PPL Center.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are welcoming back their NHL affiliate team to compete in back-to-back games this weekend.

“I think the greatest part about this, is it really is a kick off to our entire season. We have the Flyers and Rangers rookies coming on Friday and Saturday night but then we will get rolling with our preseason games,” said PPL Vice President and General Manager Gunnar Fox.

PPL Center employees have been working hard to clean the stands, clear the ice, and to get the digital marketing signs up on the jumbotron in time.

“I think this is very similar to a Phantoms game for us because of the fact that the Flyers are an affiliate, and we have a really close relationship with everyone at the Flyers so it's really seamless for us,” said Fox.

PPL staff say it's been almost three years since they've had rookie teams back in the arena and while fans can anticipate this weekend's games, players will also have the opportunity to make a first impression with the Phantoms coaching staff.

“They're training and preparing all summer long all throughout the previous seasons, for a lot of them this is their first chance to be noticed in front of the Flyers and Phantom coaches, also their senior management and their managers that will be at the game,” said Fox.

There is still a limited number of tickets left, and viewers can go to the Phantoms website for details.