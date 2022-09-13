Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers, a Florida-based chain with more than 470 locations, has chosen Salisbury Township for the first of three planned Lehigh Valley clinics.

This is the second recent move by a national physical therapy chain to enter the regional market.

Fyzical will occupy a first-floor suite at 1146 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., near Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to a statement from commercial real estate firm NAI Summit.

Opening is expected within six months.

Mark Magasich of NAI Summit negotiated the lease on behalf of Fyzical.

Where the other two clinics will be has not been decided, but Fyzical's plan is to open them within two years.

"This is a great community to serve," Christopher Orlando, Fyzical Lehigh Valley's founder and chief executive, said in the statement.

Last week, Alabama-based Upstream Rehabilitation added three local clinics. The chain added Transform Rehabilitation's offices in Allentown, New Tripoli and Whitehall Township to its network. Upstream did not provide details of the transaction.

Fyzical was founded in 2012 and is based in Sarasota, Florida. It operates in 45 states. Fyzical clinics help clients recover from injuries and surgery, and treats balance disorders. On its website, the chain says physical therapy can also be used to help patients deal with pain and thus avoid using opioids. It also promotes therapy as an alternative to surgery in some cases.