BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is filing charges against a person who police say shot and killed a deer on a street in south Bethlehem, then took off.
It happened the night of July 30 near the entrance to Lehigh University.
A Game Commission spokesperson says the shooter is facing two game law citations for unlawful taking of the deer and using a prohibited device.
Authorities are not providing the person's name or any details on why the person opened fire on the animal in a heavily populated area.