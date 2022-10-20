ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Art Museum had its first "Game Night" of the season. It's a free activity, and a new effort to bring people in for some weeknight fun.
Sitting around a large table Thursday night, three groups of people of various ages, including two kids, met up for a game of Dungeons and Dragons.
And while the folks were all seated, they said things can get pretty heated at the D&D table.
"You can keep a session going for years from what I understand," Stew Ness, who was there with his 10-year-old son, said.
"Beginner, expert, it doesn't matter," Nicole Mangold, School and Family Programs Manager at the Allentown Art Museum, said.
Mangold says D&D has grown in popularity as of late, being featured on shows like Stranger Things.
"There are a lot of people that really want to get involved in it and understand where to start," she said. "But they might not have a community of people they can do that with."
And that's exactly what the Allentown Art Museum is offering: community for people to play games with.
"It's really hard to get a D&D group together," Brandon Baumann, who was playing at the same table as Ness, said. "So I think we figured we'd come out here, see a bunch of people that also wanted to play and have some fun."
Thursday was the museum's first game night of the season. It's all free to the public.
"We for a long time at the museum have been looking at ways to kind of bring people in," Mangold said, "not just to look at the art, but hang out at the museum, really experience it here."
On the third Thursday each month through March, people can play games and even craft game pieces with a 3D printer.
Organizers hope to bring all ages out with classic games like Checkers and Battleship.
"Try out games, meet new people, have a date night," Mangold said.
"I think we're going to see, hopefully a lot of friendships forming, people coming in, meeting each other, finding hobbies, finding like interests," she continued.
Organizers tell 69 News, thanks to generous donors, as of this past August, the museum has instituted free admission for all, forever.
The museum is open Thursday through Sunday and has more activities going on during the weekend. For more information, head to the museum's website.