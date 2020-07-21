UPDATE: Tent removal causes 'geyser' of gas to spew at workers
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More than 100 people were forced out of their homes because of a gas leak in Bethlehem Tuesday morning.
It was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the area of Pembroke Road and Dover Lane, which run parallel to each other near Freemansburg. A WFMZ photojournalist reported smelling gas in the area.
Two alarms were struck to request more manpower to the scene as firefighters evacuated residents from 9 buildings.
At least 150 people were evacuated from three dozen units, officials said. They are expected to be out for most of the afternoon.
The Red Cross and Bethlehem Housing Authority are providing lunch for the temporarily displaced residents.
Fire crews were seen tending to several people outside, but authorities have not commented on any injuries.