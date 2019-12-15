ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Dozens of people have been evacuated from a cluster of row homes after a natural gas leak was detected in Allentown near the Whitehall border.
Officials say the leak was found in a row home in the 900 block of North 7th Street just after 8 p.m. Sunday.
That home and several others been evacuated between 929 and 955 North 7th Street. About 35 adults and 5 to 10 children have been evacuated.
A LANTA bus is at the scene to serve as a temporary shelter for any evacuees.
UGI is checking all homes in the vicinity for the presence of a gas.
Officials said UGI did get some positive readings for gas from a man-hole and sewer.
As for the home where the leak was detected, it's unclear where inside the leak happened.
A spokesman for UGI said utility crews are working with the fire department to evacuate affected residents.
Right now, their focus is on making sure the area is safe and checking other homes in the vicinity for gas.
Once that is done, they will investigate to figure out what caused the leak and fix it.