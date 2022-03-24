BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A gas line was hit in Fountain Hill, Lehigh County Thursday afternoon, according to UGI.
The gas line at the 1300 block of Broadway was hit shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Crews used a number of valves to shut down gas to the area. Crews are doing checks in nearby homes, but UGI says that with the gas off the area should be safe.
41 customers are currently affected.
When the repairs are completed, crews will test to make sure everything is safe. Crews will have to go back to each home and reintroduce gas into the system, UGI said.
UGI expects service will be restored Thursday night or Friday morning.